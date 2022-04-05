Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR goes past Rs. 700 crores in India
Advertisement
RRR grossed Rs. 22.50 crores approx on its second Monday, crossing Rs. 700 crores at the Indian box office. The movie took eleven days to reach the seventh century as compared to Baahubali 2 which did it on its eighth day. The drop on Monday is roughly 63 per cent from Sunday, which is pretty much a standard drop for a second Monday. The film has collected Rs. 185 crores approx in four days of the second week so far and is heading for Rs. 235-240 crores for the full week. The second-week drop will be around 55 per cent, which is considered a good drop for any film and here it is coming off a Rs. 500 crores plus first week. In its current trajectory, the film will reach Rs. 900-950 crores in India and depending on how it holds against KGF Chapter 2 in mid-April, Rs. 1000 crores figure is in the realm of possibilities.
The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 519.50 crores
2nd Friday - Rs. 37.50 crores
2nd Saturday - Rs. 63 crores
2nd Sunday - Rs. 61.50 crores
2nd Monday - Rs. 22.50 crores
Total - Rs. 704 crores
The holds were strongest in Coastal Andhra where the business was just 10 per cent down from Thursday. Nizam also held strongly with less than a 60 per cent drop from Sunday. The ticket prices which were hiked for the first ten days returned to normal levels on Monday, so the actual drop in attendance was around 50 per cent. Last week, on weekdays the occupancies were on low levels in the territory, with high ticket prices probably keeping the repeat viewers at the bay. It will be interesting to see if with ticket prices returning to normal levels there is an improvement in occupancy levels.
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!