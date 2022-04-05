Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR goes past Rs. 700 crores in India

RRR grossed Rs. 22.50 crores approx on its second Monday, crossing Rs. 700 crores at the Indian box office. The movie took eleven days to reach the seventh century as compared to Baahubali 2 which did it on its eighth day. The drop on Monday is roughly 63 per cent from Sunday, which is pretty much a standard drop for a second Monday. The film has collected Rs. 185 crores approx in four days of the second week so far and is heading for Rs. 235-240 crores for the full week. The second-week drop will be around 55 per cent, which is considered a good drop for any film and here it is coming off a Rs. 500 crores plus first week. In its current trajectory, the film will reach Rs. 900-950 crores in India and depending on how it holds against KGF Chapter 2 in mid-April, Rs. 1000 crores figure is in the realm of possibilities.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 519.50 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 37.50 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 63 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 61.50 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 22.50 crores

Total - Rs. 704 crores