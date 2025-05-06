Director of Thunderbolts Explains The New Avengers Marketing Strategy; ‘Pull a Switcheroo and Sell’

It is officially not a spoiler anymore that the Thunderbolts* are actually The New Avengers. While the world was embracing a new saga of the Marvel Studios, the production team behind the film came up with something that has surprised all of the superhero fanatics.

Recently, Marvel Studios was noticed to have changed the official title of their movie Thunderbolts* to The New Avengers.

While it was Sebastian Stan seen roaming around the streets, changing the poster with the new ones, Jake Schreier, the director of Thunderbolts*, sat down for an intriguing conversation with Variety.

Talking to the outlet, the filmmaker stated, “It felt like, if [Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Val] is also trying to pull a switcheroo and sell the New Avengers to the world, we could do that, too.”

He then went on to state that the asterisk worked best in this planning, as it has been on the logo for “over a year.”

Further, having a conversation with the outlet, Jake Schreier added that the team does not feel sweaty, which is why it was a plan that they built.

Stating that even Marvel Studios was open to embracing this plan, the director added that the whole strategy happens to be “interesting” and that Kevin Feige “talks about it sometimes, where sometimes they wanted things to leak and they don’t.”

Concluding his words, Jake Schreier also expressed his excitement following this new name and the introduction of a new team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For those who do not know, it happens to be Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine who introduces the gang of antiheroes as The new Avengers in the movie Thunderbolts*.

The film in question also stars Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, and Sebastian Stan alongside Geraldine Viswanathan and Hannah John-Kamen.

