Box Office: Thunderbolts suffers one of MCU’s worst first Mondays with USD 5M, trails behind The Marvels and Eternals

Marvel’s latest superhero flick, Thunderbolts, which was recently rebranded as The New Avengers, is facing a turbulent box office debut. The film, which had high expectations following its April 2 premiere, saw a disappointing drop in its first Monday with a reported USD 5 million in gross earnings. This marks one of the lowest first Monday performances in MCU history, ranking as the third worst to date.

Despite the excitement surrounding its ensemble cast, which features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and others, Thunderbolts is struggling to maintain momentum at the box office. The film’s earnings have dropped significantly, with a staggering 71.9 percent decline from its Sunday revenue. For comparison, previous MCU films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp and The Incredible Hulk had modest declines of 57.6 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively, yet still fared better than Thunderbolts.

However, it’s not all gloomy for the movie at the box office. Thunderbolts has accumulated USD 79.3 million in the United States as of the latest reports, placing it among the top-grossing films of 2025. Critics have generally been encouraging, praising its action sequences, emotional core, and character development, which may help its long-term success. It is worth noting that this film marks the end of Phase Five of the MCU, with its storyline leading to significant developments in the MCU’s future, including the aforementioned rebranding that was revealed in the credits.

Filmed between February and June 2024, Thunderbolts had faced several delays due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which impacted its production and also led to some casting changes. Despite these hurdles, the movie has become a significant entry in the MCU’s ongoing saga.

While the initial box office reception may not be ideal, Thunderbolts could still find success through international markets. Fans will be watching closely to see if the movie can recover and make a stronger impact as it continues to play in theaters.

In conclusion, Thunderbolts has had a rough start, but its impact on the MCU is far from over. With a story that reshapes the future of the franchise, it could yet prove to be a key piece in Marvel’s evolving narrative.

