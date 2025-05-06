Box Office: THUNDERBOLTS* gets re-branded as The New Avengers by Marvel Studios; good move?

Marvel has recently released THUNDERBOLTS* as the latest superhero entertainer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Jack Schreier, the film features an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, David Harbour, and others. Released globally on May 1, 2025, the film was met with a positive response.

With a strong box office performance in its opening days, the team has now officially announced the THUNDERBOLTS* as the new Avengers, just a few days after the film’s release. Is this a good move for the cinematic universe? Let’s analyze.

THUNDERBOLTS* as The New Avengers, a good decision or not?

The New Avengers title gives the team of THUNDERBOLTS* a legacy it must live up to in the coming years. If this new team of heroes fails to match the brand that the original Avengers had established, it could lead to disappointment among the audience. Even if the new title is intended primarily for promotional purposes, there is a strong possibility it will be forgotten if not reinforced in future Marvel films, causing the team to once again be referred to simply as THUNDERBOLTS*.

At present, THUNDERBOLTS* has been well-received by audiences, enjoying a positive reception. For this momentum to continue benefiting the film throughout its theatrical run, the production might have been better served by promoting the movie solely under the THUNDERBOLTS* banner before elevating the group of superheroes to a larger scale.

Now that the team is officially designated as The New Avengers, they should be positioned as the central force standing against future threats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to truly justify that title. Another way to strengthen this move would be to include legacy characters such as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain America, and others in this new Avengers lineup. This would not only validate the title but also invoke a sense of nostalgia among fans.

On the box office front, THUNDERBOLTS* opened globally with a gross of USD 162 million, showing strong performance in both domestic and international markets.

