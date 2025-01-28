Box Office: Timotheé Chalamet set to cross USD 800 million cumulatively for 2024 movies Dune 2 and A Complete Unknown, globally

Timothée Chalamet’s box office performance in 2024 marked a significant milestone in his Hollywood career, with Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown earning substantial global figures, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s most bankable stars.

The actor’s two major films last year, Dune 2 and A Complete Unknown, helped him amass nearly $800 million globally. While the former grossed $714 million, A Complete Unknown continues its run, nearing $75 million at the global box office.

The much-anticipated sequel to 2021’s Dune, Dune: Part Two, was helmed by Denis Villeneuve. The film follows Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage a war against House Harkonnen. The film, supported by a cast including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin, alongside newcomers like Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, captivated audiences with its grand deserty canvas and compelling storytelling.

Dune also garnered critical acclaim, receiving five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

In conclusion, Dune 2’s commercial and critical success cemented its place as one of the top films of last year, and needless to say, when a film receives accolades, so do the actors starring in it. Hence, Chalamet’s brand surely benefited from the blockbuster performance of the offering.

Meanwhile, A Complete Unknown, Chalamet’s biographical musical drama about iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, continues to perform well. Directed by James Mangold, the film, which arrived in theaters in the latter half of 2024, portrays Dylan’s rise to fame, focusing on his controversial decision to switch from folk to electric music at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. The film has garnered $74.2 million globally, with expectations to add another $10–12 million thanks to the ongoing award season hype. The film has received eight Oscar nods for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Chalamet has had a booked and busy few years ever since he broke into the spotlight with films like Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird (2017), Little Women (2019), The French Dispatch (2021), and more. The actor’s 2025 and 2026 look just as promising, with projects like Marty Supreme and Dune: Messiah (Dune 3) in the works.

