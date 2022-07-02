Box Office Trends: JugJugg Jeeyo jumps big by 70 percent on Saturday; Reaches Rs 60 crore in India

The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani fronted JugJugg Jeeyo is showing a good trend in its second weekend. After clocking Rs 2.80 crore on second Friday, the movie is up by around 70 percent as per early trends, with collections expected to be in the range of Rs 4.75 to 5.00 crore. This is based on the trends till evening shows, which have shown a growth of 63 percent and with night shows yet to roll, we anticipate the spike in collections to go North of 70 percent (An article on early estimates for the day will follow by 11 pm).

The jump percentage is higher than what most of the urban films have shown in their first week, and this is exactly what we expected with the film's trend earlier in the opening week. JugJugg Jeeyo was steady at low levels in the opening week and is now showing good gains in the second weekend, which certainly suggests that there is appreciation for the film in a section of audience. In the pandemic times, most of the urban films have gone out of cinema halls within a week long run and here, JugJugg Jeeyo is finally a film which is defying this norm. The business is led by Delhi and Mumbai, with some places like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kapur, Chennai also contributing to the biz by putting up good occupancies on Saturday.

Of course, it's not a big hit and the figures are still around 15 percent below the general expectations, but yet, on the brighter side, by the end of its run, it might fill the void by emerging that mid level successful film (average/semi hit). The pandemic has seen films performing in extremes, and hence, it was the need of the hour for an urban film to do fair business. The nine day total of JugJugg Jeeyo will stand at a little under Rs 60 crore, and with another jump on Sunday, the movie be north of Rs 65 crore in its 10 day run.

As far as lifetime collections are concerned, JugJugg Jeeyo has a shot at the Rs 80 crore mark, though a lot would depend on how it holds on Monday followed by the trend in the third weekend. As far as overseas is concerned, the total collections of the Raj Mehta directorial stands around $3.5 million plus, and it's expected to close around the $5 million mark. We will be putting out a detailed breakdown of JugJugg Jeeyo in a couple of weeks to decode the economics of the film, but by the end of it's run, the stakeholders should be in plus by at-least 20 percent.

NOTE: This is based on early trends and the final jump percent might be higher or lower depending on how the night shows roll.

