Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lifetime box office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film is a blockbuster with over 100% profit

The Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has ended it's run at the box office with a worldwide gross north of Rs 250 crore. The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer raked in Rs 182 crore nett (Rs 215 crore gross) in India with another $5.5 million (Rs 43 crore) coming in from the international belts. The Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani production has emerged a much needed blockbuster for the Hindi film industry, and with this run, it is poised to be one of the highest grossers of the year,

Made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, the makers invested another Rs 15 crore in print and publicity, taking the total investment to Rs 85 crore. They have fetched good recoveries from across the board, with Indian theatrical share (Rs 85 crore) alone making up for the recovery of budget with another Rs 18 crore coming in as the international share. The makers were a little unlucky on the non theatrical revenues as the deals were closed in much before the pandemic, though they did get a premium amount for a 4 week premiere on Netflix.

The producers fetched Rs 60 crore from satellite and digital rights, and another 15 crore coming in from the music rights, taking the non theatrical recovery to Rs 75 crore. The real value of this non theatrical post success at box office easily touches the three digit mark, and hence, as mentioned above it's more of an opportunity cost lost. The biggest gainer from the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the leading hero, Kartik Aaryan, who has managed to penetrate his reach among the masses.

Stepping into an already established brand can be tricky as audiences tend to compare, but the actor did justice to the character, and has got acceptance from the mass audience as well. It's now on him to capitalize this love by catering to a universal audience in India, and reach from strength to strength. It has also elevated his stature as a star, as last 5 Kartik Aaryan films - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chupi and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety have taken good initials at the box office, which is a sign of consistency. Of course, franchise value did push the opening day a little, but you need sellable stars to clock a Rs 13.50 crore opening in times that we are in today. His next, Shehhzada also seems to be a front loaded film, and according to insiders has shaped up well. The youth on the opening day came in due to the fresh pairing of Kartik with Kiara, padded up with the title song which became a rage again in this section of audience. The film has also elevated the reach of the leading pair in the family audience, which is usually loyal for a "good" Anees Bazmee film.

On a budget of Rs 85 crore, the total recovery from all mediums is in the range of Rs 175 crore, which means a profit of 105%. It's a cash rich cow for the producers, and every stakeholder, ranging from producers to distributors, exhibitors, director and actors have benefitted from this success. In terms of footfalls, the horror comedy has sold around 1.25 crore tickets in India, with another 25 lakh abroad, taking the global footfalls to the north of 1.50 crore. It's the highest ever till date for Kartik. While the leading pair have upped their market value as stars and actors, Tabu yet again established herself as one of the most credible actors of Hindi film industry. In-fact, this also proved to be the much needed blockbuster for the Hindi film industry.

Economics of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Investment

Cost of Production: Rs 70 crore

PnA: Rs 15 crore

Total: Rs 85 crore

Recovery

India Share: Rs 85 crore

Overseas Share: Rs 18 crore

Digital Rights: Rs 35 crore

Satellite Rights: Rs 25 crore

Music Rights: Rs 15 crore

Total Recovery: Rs 178 crore

Total Profit: Rs 93 crore

Worldwide Footfalls: 1.50 crore plus

ROI: 109%

Verdict: Blockbuster

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more in-depth analysis of Indian films.

Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Preview: Kartik Aaryan starrer runtime, screen count & opening day prediction