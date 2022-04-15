Box Office Trends: KGF 2 clocks Rs 97.50 crore in Hindi; Yash crosses 230 crore India wide in just 2 days

KGF: Chapter 2 is continuing with it’s recording breaking run at the box office. After emerging the biggest opener of all time in the Hindi belts by clocking Rs 53 crore on the opening day, the Yash starrer is headed for another excellent day. According to early trends, the Hindi dubbed version of KGF 2 is looking to collect in the range of Rs 43.50 to 45.50 crore on the second day to take its two-day total in the range of Rs 97.50 crore. While all the circuits across the country suggest a second day of Rs 45 crore plus, it's Mumbai that's relatively lower as compared to the national occupanies. A city like Delhi is operating at 75 percent occupancy for evening and night shows, whereas Mumbai is about 55 to 60 percent. The second day gross in Hindi is expected to be around the Rs 51.50 crore mark.

This will be the fastest film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in the Hindi belts as the same would be breached just by taking the advance booking of Sunday into account. In real time, it would take 2 days and some morning shows from day 3 for KGF 2 to enter the Rs 100 crore club. There is a very bleak chance for KGF to enter the Rs 100 crore club by end of second day and the occupancies in the night shows would need to equal that of the first day for this landmark to be breached. Non the less, these are simply historic figures, more so for a film originating from Sandalwood, which over the years has been perceived to be a regional industry.

Yash, Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films have given an Indian recognition to Sandalwood with KGF 2 and this would be remembered in the years to come. These are estimates based on early trends and we shall bring two more updates on the second day biz of KGF 2 in the Hindi belts, with early estimates by mid night and the final figure by Saturday morning, once we receive data from across the country.

Talking of Pan India, the movie is headed for another century on Friday. After clocking Rs 134.50 crore on day one, KGF 2 is headed for a second day biz upside of Rs 100 crore to take the two day national total to Rs 134 crore plus. It has become the third film after Bahubali 2 and RRR to clock a national total of Rs 100 crore plus on multiple days and this is a historic feat for the Kannada film industry. If it’s above Rs 100 crore or just misses out on it by a whisker is something we shall know by tomorrow morning, but the estimates suggest that the film is very much in line to zoom past the three-digit number.

Early trends suggest Karnataka in the range of Rs 20 crore, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana around Rs 18 crore, Tamil Nadu flirting with the Rs 8 crore mark and finally, Kerala topping the Rs 5 crore gross again. These are very early estimates, which suggest Friday biz around the Rs 100 crore mark (+/- 2%). As far as overseas is concerned, KGF 2 has earned around Rs 34 crore gross on it's first day, which is again a record for a film originating from Sandalwood.

