Box Office: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and John Wick 4 double up on Saturday

The existing Indian films saw an excellent growth in their collections on Saturday. Practically Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and John Wick 4 more than doubled from Friday, on Saturday. Despite Bholaa and Dasara taking up a good chunk of performing screens, these three accepted films got the audience coming and with no competition for a couple of more weeks, they can really perform to their full theatrical potential.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is A Success Story

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer came back to action on its fourth Saturday by collecting over Rs 1 crores. The film has held steadily for over 25 days now and its 26th day should probably be the last time it records over Rs 1 crore nett on a single day. The film is aiming at a lifetime total of around Rs 195 crores gross worldwide, which is a very pleasing number, especially in the current circumstances where Indian audiences are very picky about the films that they want to watch.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:

Extended 3 Weeks - Rs 119.40 cr

Fourth Friday - Rs 55 lakh

Fourth Saturday - Rs 1.15 cr

Total - Rs 121.10 crores nett in 25 days

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Has An Appreciable Theatrical Run

Rani Mukerji led Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway added over a crore on its 16th day and just like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, it should probably record its last Rs 1 crore single day nett number tomorrow, that is on its 17th day. The film has had an appreciable theatrical run and the fact that it is crossing Rs 20 crores nett in India itself is a very big deal. The numbers internationally have been strong and the producers will make a minimum of Rs 15 crores from theatrical share.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs 16.95 cr

Third Friday - Rs 45 lakh

Third Saturday - Rs 1.05 cr

Total - Rs 18.45 crores nett in 16 days

John Wick 4 Is A Hit In India

Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter 4 recorded double its second Friday numbers on second Saturday. The collections have eclipsed Rs 40 crores and it is all set to enter Rs 50 crores nett in India. This is a big achievement for a franchise like John Wick because the nett India total of its first three parts is less than Rs 15 crores nett in India. It is also to be noted that John Wick 4 is an Adult film and that keeps a good chunk of its audience away. The strong growth for the film on its second Saturday has guaranteed a hit verdict for the fourth installment of the franchise in India.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of John Wick 4 Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs 36 cr

Second Friday - Rs 1.40 cr

Second Saturday - Rs 2.80 cr

Total - Rs 40.20 crores nett in 9 days plus premieres

