Box Office: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway end their respective weeks on a positive note

Collections post the pandemic have been difficult to come by. Biggest of films with the biggest of stars have failed to put up decent numbers. In the midst of it, the Hindi Film Industry has seen two back to back successes with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Although both the films have not done business enough to have a hit tag to their credit, they have been like a breath of fresh air for the industry that has been in a fix since the release of Pathaan back in January.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Targets A Rs 125 Crore Nett India Lifetime

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar held well in its third week at the box office, The film has found acceptance in the metros across the country and it has helped film enjoy a long run at the theatres. For 22 consecutive days, the film collected over Rs 1 crore nett at the Indian box office and that is quite an achievement and proves that the film has clicked with its target audience. The India gross collections are around Rs 144.50 crores and collections internationally are around Rs 40.50 crores, for a total worldwide number of Rs 185 crores. In its lifetime, the film will be doing around Rs 192 crores gross which is respectable. With a worldwide share of around Rs 75 crores after commissions and based on the non theatrical recoveries, the film is profitable for everyone involved.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:

Extended 2 Weeks - Rs 106.50 cr

3rd Friday - Rs 1.80 cr

3rd Saturday - Rs 3.25 cr

3rd Sunday - Rs 3.50 cr

3rd Monday - Rs 1.20 cr

3rd Tuesday - Rs 1.30 cr

3rd Wednesday - Rs 1.25 cr

3rd Thursday - Rs 60 lakh

Total - Rs 119.40 crores nett in 23 days

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Aims For A Rs 20 Crore Nett Finish

Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was down by less than 40 percent in its second week at the box office, which can be considered an excellent hold although they are at low levels. It has lost a chunk of its screens to the new release but they still are enough to take the film past Rs 20 crores nett in India. These collections are appreciable considering such films have not had the going easy post pandemic. With a strong international show, the film has guaranteed itself a worldwide theatrical share of Rs 15 crores. The theatrical share will act as the profit for the film as non-theatricals have alone ensured the film's recoveries.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs 10.15 cr

2nd Friday - Rs 90 lakh

2nd Saturday - Rs 1.70 cr

2nd Sunday - Rs 2 cr

2nd Monday - Rs 55 lakh

2nd Tuesday - Rs 55 lakh

2nd Wednesday - Rs 60 lakh

2nd Thursday - Rs 50 lakh

Total - Rs 16.95 crores nett in 14 days

For those who wish to know about John Wick 4's week 1 collection in India, it stands at Rs 36 crores nett including premieres

