The Sohum Shah-led Tumbbad is headed to emerge a success story in its re-release as the film has recorded a solid opening weekend of Rs 6.75 crore, doubling the 3-day total of the original run in 2018. Ever since its release 6 years back, the film has been in conversation on the social media and attained a cult following for itself among the cine-goers. The love for the film has translated into footfalls in the cinema halls.

The film had originally scored lifetime business of Rs 12.00 crore and the re-release business could end up being in the north of Rs 20 crore, which is a historic and verdict-changing feat for the Sohum Shah starrer. Of course, the hold in collections on Monday will give a clearer picture, but the film is not looking to stop anytime soon, and record a run for a couple of weeks.

Tumbbad has destroyed the theory of musically rich films doing well in the re-release, as the film has drawn the audience based on the content.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office collection of Tummbad re-release:

Friday: Rs 1.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.00 crore

Total: Rs 6.75 crore (Estimates)

The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper is showing good holds in the collections and continuing to get audiences in the urban markets in the fifth weekend too. While the film continues to remain a failure, the trend indicates some sort of appreciation and acceptance for the Mudassar Aziz directorial in a limited section of audiences. According to estimates, Khel Khel Mein has collected Rs 1.25 crore in its fifth weekend, taking total collections to Rs 40.35 crore. These are not good numbers for a star with a legacy like Akshay Kumar, but they are still a lot better than what it looked like post the drop in business on August 16, as the film has managed to show some sort of trend at the box office.

The chances of Khel Khel Mein to do well were destroyed by the poor release planning, as the opening day and opening weekend acted as a big obstacle for the film. Of course, the final results would have not changed much, but a clear release might have pushed the lifetime business of the film towards the Rs 65 crore mark in India.

Here’s a look at week-wise box office collection of Khel Khel Mein:

Week One: Rs 21.00 crore

Week Two: Rs 8.75 crore

Week Three: Rs 5.50 crore

Week Four: Rs 3.85 crore

5th Weekend: Rs 1.25 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 40.35 crore

