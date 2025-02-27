Box Office: Upcoming action films starring Ryan Reynolds to watch out for

Ryan Reynolds, as we know, is one of the best action heroes of present time in Hollywood with an even better comic timing. The actor was last seen in Marvel’s last blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine introducing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the most hyped movies ever of the leading stars’ career, truly giving justice to the epic collaboration of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as their biggest fan favourite superhero avatars in an MCU film. The 2024 film directed by Shawn Levy collected over USD 1.3 Billion dollars at the worldwide box office, making for one of the biggest successes of Marvel in the last few years.

What helped in generating the hype for Deadpool & Wolverine is the real life bromance between Reynolds and Jackman, with their equally great performances as the two superheroes already evident from their past films. While it has not even been one year till the release, Ryan Reynolds screen presence is something you could never get enough of and hence, following are some upcoming action films starring Ryan Reynolds you should watch out for:

1. Animal Friends

Animal Friends is an upcoming action comedy film directed by Peter Atencio, featuring a huge star cast of Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae and many others carrying the film. While no asset from the film is made public yet, this hopefully good entertainer is currently in post-production and scheduled to release on October 10, 2025.

2. Mayday

For his next after Animal Friends, Ryan Reynolds would be seen in the Apple Studios action adventure film Mayday. The film is going to be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Delay, featuring Ryan in the film alongside Kenneth Branegh, Marcin Dorociński and several others present in the star cast. The film was announced in June 2023 and is currently in its post-production phase. The release date of Mayday is not officially announced yet.

