Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava sells over 5 million ticket sales on BookMyShow; Can it hit 10 million too?

In the digital ticket sales marketplace, BookMyShow figures have become a key benchmark in assessing a film’s box office performance. With online ticketing systems dominating urban and multiplex markets, the number of tickets sold on the platform serves as a strong indicator of a movie’s reach and appeal.

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has made an impressive mark, selling over five million tickets on BookMyShow in less than seven days. The achievement underscores the film’s strong opening and sustained audience demand.

The historical action drama, which hit theaters on February 14, shattered records by registering the biggest opening of Kaushal’s career. The film also became the first certified superhit of 2025 marking the end of a dry spell for Bollywood. Its impressive box office run showcases the growing appetite for large-scale period dramas.

Beyond its commercial success, Chhaava has been widely praised for its grand production values, gripping screenplay, emotionally charged narrative, and heart-stirring score. Kaushal’s intense, transformative portrayal of the titular character has resonated with audiences, while Mandanna’s performance has been equally lauded. Akshaye Khanna made audiences roar angrily at the screens with his take on Aurangzeb, a performance that also deserves mention.

With its strong hold, the film now has a realistic shot at surpassing the 10 million mark in the coming weeks, cementing its status as a major blockbuster.

Having said that, whether it reaches the 10 million ticket milestone or not, Chhaava has already carved its place in the industry, reinforcing the power of historical epics in modern cinema. As the weeks unfold, its final box office tally will determine just how far it can ascend in the record books, but one thing is certain—Chhaava has left an indelible mark.

Worth noting, Chhaava continues to dominate amid Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World playing in cinemas. The film, however, isn’t doing quite well. In fact, it's performing very disappointingly.

The superhero offering has found itself completely sidelined, courtesy of genre fatigue in the country, with its total after six days in theaters standing at ₹18 crore. The film is expected to dip further today, showing no signs of a resurgence at the box office.

New movies will hit theaters tomorrow; however, Chhaava is projected to hold its ground, continuing its phenomenal run.