Captain America 4 Day 5 India Box Office Trends: Anthony Mackie's movie is proving to be a NO SHOW in Indian theatres

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in his first solo outing as the titular superhero, is facing a lackluster reception in India. As of today, Day 5 at the Indian box office, the film has not been able to make a significant impact and is expected to gross between Rs 1.40 crore and Rs 1.55 crore, an underwhelming result for a Marvel movie.

Released on February 14, the film marks the continuation of the Captain America saga, with Mackie’s Sam Wilson stepping into the role previously held by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. The movie introduces a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the celebrated superhero faces off against a new villain, dealing with a high-stakes political plot. Wilson’s debut stint as the new maven could determine the fate of the world.

While the film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including actors like Danny Ramirez, Shira Hass, Carl Lumbly, and Harrison Ford, the movie’s narrative and execution have faced criticism from both critics and moviegoers alike. Some reviews have pointed out that the storyline lacks the same charm and intensity that characterized earlier MCU installments. Furthermore, the film’s pacing is heavy, focusing more on emotional depth while attempting to differentiate itself, which has become a point of contention in the industry. This has led to the film’s lagged resonance with the action-heavy superhero audience.

Superhero fatigue is being identified as a major contributing factor to the film’s tepid reception in India. Fans seem to prefer other, more action-packed movies like Chhaava, which debuted alongside CapAm 4. The local offering, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has emerged as the top choice for moviegoers, amid unfavorable word of mouth for the former film. Its patriotic and culturally resonant themes have appealed to the audience.

Despite its underperformance in India, Captain America: Brave New World is experiencing steady success globally. Over Valentine’s weekend, the film grossed a respectable USD 180.9 million, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood release of the weekend. Its global performance indicates that the Captain America franchise still has potential in international markets, proving that Marvel can look forward to dominating on the global stage even when struggling to meet expectations in India.