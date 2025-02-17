Highest Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Hindi Net Weekend Openers: Chhaava takes 3rd spot; Pushpa 2 and Animal remain on TOP

Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud nine these days as her latest outing, Chhaava, has stormed the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role, Chhaava recorded a banger opening weekend at the Hindi box office.

Chhaava takes 3rd spot among the highest opening weekends of Rashmika Mandanna in Hindi

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Chhaava opened with a solid Rs 28.50 crore on the debut day. It further got traction and collected Rs 109 crore in the first weekend, becoming the third-biggest opening weekend of Rashmika Mandanna ever at the Hindi box office.

The movie is doing exceptionally well and it will continue to lure the audience to the cinemas. Looking at its trends and almost free run till Eid 2025, Chhaava has the potential to emerge as Rashmika Mandanna's fourth consecutive blockbuster movie after Varisu, Animal, and Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 and Animal rule at the Top 2 spots among the biggest opening weekend of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's previous release, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, still rules at the top. The mass action drama had recorded a historic extended opening weekend of Rs 260 crore net in Hindi. With Rs 898 crore, Pushpa 2 is currently the highest-grossing movie at the Hindi box office.

Talking about Animal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was a rage during its release. Starring Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir Kapoor, the crime family drama collected a massive Rs 160 crore in its opening weekend. The movie went on to hit over Rs 500 crore in its lifetime at the Hindi box office.

Here Are The Highest Rashmika Mandanna 1st Weekend Openers (Net India Box Office):

Movie Net India Box Office Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 260 crore Animal Rs 160 crore Chhaava Rs 109 crore Varisu (Hindi) Rs 4.05 crore Goodbye Rs 3.75 crore

Chhaava in Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.