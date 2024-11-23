The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra has entered the second week with a slight jump. The movie grew by 10% on 2nd Friday over its previous day and collected around Rs 1.05 crore net on 2nd Friday (Day 8). The total cume of The Sabarmati Report currently reached Rs 11.95 crore net at the Indian box office.

Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report opened to mixed word-of-mouth, however, the movie was made tax-free in multiple states which might boost its business at the Box Office. It is expected to cross the Rs 15 crore net mark in the next two days. It will be interesting to see how it fares after the 2nd weekend.

Day-Wise Net India Collections Of The Sabarmati Report

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.25 crore 2 Rs 2 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 1 crore 5 Rs 1.30 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore 7 Rs 0.95 crore 8 Rs 1.05 crore Total Rs 11.95 cr net in 8 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 holds up well; Singham Again struggles on 4th Friday

Diwali 2024 releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again entered their 4th week at the box office. The Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy saw better hold than Ajay Devgn's mass cop actioner. Both the threequels witnessed a drop of more than 20% on their 4th Friday (Day 23).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 successfully overtook Singham Again at the Indian box office. It collected Rs 1.15 crore on the 4th Friday, taking its total cume to Rs 229.40 crore against Singham Again's total cume of Rs 228.35 crore net. The cop actioner could earn just Rs 75 lakh on its 23rd day of release.

Both the movies are in their last legs at the theatrical run. The threequels are expected to add Rs 10-12 crore more before leaving the cinemas. As per estimates, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will end up with a lead of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore higher than Singham Again.

Week-Wise Net India Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again

Week Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Singham Again Week 1 Rs 148.75 crore Rs 163.75 crore Week 2 Rs 56.50 crore Rs 47.75 crore Week 3 Rs 23 crore Rs 16.10 crore 4th Friday Rs 1.15 crore Rs 0.75 crore Total Rs 229.40 crore Rs 228.35 crore

