Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles along with Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhi, and Amrish Puri, is finally back in cinemas. The 1995 blockbuster reincarnation action drama also succeeded in attracting audiences to the theatres in 2024.

Karan Arjun (re-release) opens with Rs 25 lakh plus on Day 1

Directed and Produced by Rakesh Roshan, Karan Arjun opened in the vicinity of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh net on its first day of re-release. These are decent figures considering a 30-year-old movie. However, a better reception was expected since the cult action-drama featured two of the biggest megastars of Indian cinema and received the widest possible release by the makers.

For the uninitiated, the team released Karan Arjun in 1114 theatres in India, with a show count of 2208 nationwide and 250 theatres overseas.

Karan Arjun takes the third biggest start for a re-release movie in 2024

The remastered version of Karan Arjun is expected to grow in the coming days and become a success story at the box office. The Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan movie took the third biggest start for a re-release movie in 2024, after Tumbbad and Laila Majnu. Karan Arjun collected in a similar range to Veer Zaara and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in its re-release.

For the record, Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad is still the biggest opener for a re-release movie, which collected over Rs 1.50 crore net on its first day.

The day-wise box office collections of Karan Arjun (Re-Release):

Day Net India Collections 1 Rs 25-30 lakh (estimates) Total Rs 25-30 lakh net in 1 day in India

Karan Arjun in theatres

