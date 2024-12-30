Year Ender 2024: 10 most awaited films of 2025; Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar to Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani’s War 2

As we gear up to experience what New Year 2025 has in store for us, let’s not forget the promising line-up of films Hindi filmmakers have planned for movie buffs. Here’s a look at the exciting slate of films that have skyrocketed our anticipation:

10 most awaited Bollywood films of 2025

1. Sikandar

Salman Khan’s highly anticipated Sikandar, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most awaited projects in the pipeline. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the teaser of this hardcore action-oriented film has already heightened excitement among fans. It is set to release on Eid 2025.

2. Deva

Shahid Kapoor has piqued everyone’s interest with his next film, Deva. This hardcore action entertainer will showcase him as a fierce police officer, with Pooja Hegde sharing the spotlight. Directed by Roshan Andrrews, the film is slated to release on January 30, 2025.

3. War 2

Hrithik Roshan is all set to return with the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster, War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will feature Kiara Advani as the female lead and Jr NTR in a negative role. The film is expected to set the box office ablaze during the Independence Day 2025 weekend.

4. Alpha

The first female-led spy-universe film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has everyone’s attention. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film will feature Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Presented by Yash Raj Films, it is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 25, 2025, coinciding with the Christmas festivities.

5. Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana is stepping into the horror-comedy universe created by Dinesh Vijan with Thama. He will delight fans with a love story set against the backdrop of vampires. The film will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, alongside Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Directed by Aditya Satpodar, it is slated for release on Diwali 2025.

6. Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal has raised anticipation with the teaser of Chhaava. In this upcoming period biographical drama, he will portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen. According to reports, the film is expected to release on February 14 or 21, aligning with Shivaji Jayanti.

7. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to reunite for the promising rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film will also feature Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul in significant roles. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

8. Jolly LLB 3

After two successful installments, Akshay Kumar will return with the third part of the Jolly LLB franchise. The star cast of this comedy courtroom drama includes Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. Produced by Cape of Good Films in collaboration with Disney, the film is set for a global release on April 10, 2025.

9. Housefull 5

Another comedy film on the list is Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film boasts a multi-star cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, and more. Promising a laughter riot, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production is set to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

10. Arjun Ustara

Last but not least is Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. This action-packed film is set to go on floors on January 6, 2025, with an expected theatrical release by the end of the year.

