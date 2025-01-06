Shahid Kapoor shares BTS moments with Deva director Rosshan Andrrews as he sends good wishes on his birthday

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors in the film industry, and he has never failed to impress fans with his versatile performances. Recently, the actor shared a special birthday post for his upcoming film, Deva's director Rosshan Andrrews. But, the highlight of the post was his behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets showing his camaraderie with the director.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor recently shared a new post featuring heartfelt behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments from the sets of his upcoming film Deva to wish director Rosshan Andrrews on his birthday. The actor posted one collage with three candid pictures with the director showcasing their bond.

In the first image, the duo is seen smiling while looking at the film's set, while the second captures them in a serious discussion over something. In the third photo, the two share a hearty laugh from the set at an interesting moment.

Meanwhile, the buzz around Deva has increased since the film's makers dropped its teaser on January 5. The gripping 52-second teaser offers a glimpse into the action-packed world of the film, where Kapoor will be back in a high-octane action avatar as a cop. He is seen engaging in intense action sequences and electrifying dance moves.

Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and stars Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, and Pavail Gulati in key roles. It is backed by Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films, and Umesh Bansal and will be released on January 31, 2025.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Deva. At the same time, he began shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled action-thriller, which co-stars Triptii Dimri. Sajid Nadiadwala will produce the film and star Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda. The film's mahurat shot took place in Mumbai and is slated for release on December 5, 2025.

