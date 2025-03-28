Box Office: Revisiting Akshaye Khanna's biggest hits on the actor's 50th birthday

Akshaye Khanna is an actor celebrated very less at the box office but way too much in the hearts of the audience. Over the years, the actor has shown us several different faces of his versatility, showing perfection in roles such as a romantic or comic lead, an Indian soldier, a historical emperor, and several others. As the actor turns 50, let’s revisit the biggest box office blockbusters starring Akshaye Khanna:

1. Chhaava

The all time blockbuster Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic Chhaava released very recently in theatres on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2025. The Vicky Kaushal starrer also featured Akshaye Khanna making his box office comeback, playing the brutal antagonist Aurangzeb to perfection in the film. This Laxman Utekar directorial is still running at the box office and has collected Rs 543 crore India nett in 40 days of its run.

2. Border

Border was the 2nd movie of Akshaye Khanna’s career, an iconic war drama based on the events from 1971. The film was driven by its multistarrer cast consisting of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff and Puneet Issar. It was a box office all time blockbuster and collected Rs 39.25 crores India nett.

3. Drishyam 2

Akshaye Khanna marked his entry into the iconic thriller drama franchise of Drishyam with Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn. The film featured Akshaye Khanna as the leading cop besides Tabu and was directed by Abhishek Pathak. It became a huge blockbuster amid a dry phase at the box office in 2022, collecting over Rs 233 crores India nett.

4. Race

Race is one of the most loved action thriller franchises of Bollywood which began in 2008 with a multistarrer cast of Saif Ali Khan,Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, and Sameera Reddy. The film was a box office hit and collected Rs 60.75 crores India nett.

As Akshaye Khanna’s latest release Chhaava is nearing the end of its theatrical run, the actor is currently shooting for his next film Dhurandhar directed by Aditya Dhar. It will feature Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.