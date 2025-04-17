Kesari 2 Final Opening Day Expectations: Akshay Kumar starrer aims for Rs 7.5 crore on Good Friday

Kesari 2 Final Opening Day Expectations: Kesari Chapter 2 will set its foot in cinemas in a few hours. Led by Akshay Kumar, the April 18 release is set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the historical courtroom drama is aiming for an opening of Rs 7.5 crore at the box office on Friday.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. Based on the final opening day predictions, it is expected to start in the range of Rs 7.25 crore to Rs 8.25 crore. The film will have a higher walk-ins that the usual trend as many cinegoers would opt to watch it on the Good Friday holiday.

Kesari Chapter 2, which stars Akshay Kumar as Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, is likely to be released on around 1750 screens in India. If the film, co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, receives positive word of mouth on the opening day, it can go beyond the 2000 screen mark over the weekend.

As on 3.30 PM, the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial has sold around 18,500 advance tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. Out of which, the former has clocked 13,750 tickets in pre-sales. The courtroom drama, which is a sequel to Kesari, looks to sell 30,000 tickets to 33,000 tickets in final pre-sales.

Having an approved run time of 2 hours and 13 minutes, Kesari Chapter 2 has been certified ‘A-Adults Only’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Coming back to the opening day predictions, the first day collection of Kesari 2 is not a double-digit figure, unlike Akshay Kumar's last release, Sky Force. Also starring Veer Pahariya, the 2025 aerial actioner opened at Rs 13.75 crore during its release.

It is yet to be seen if Kesari Chapter 2 can have an upward trajectory in the opening weekend.

