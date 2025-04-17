Box Office: As Jaat and Kesari 2 run together in theaters from Friday, here's revisiting Gadar 2 and OMG 2's I-Day 2023 clash

Akshay Kumar-led, much-awaited period courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 begins its theatrical run from tomorrow, i.e., 18 April. Co-starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday as the leads, the film is based on the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre during British rule. With its release, the film will be waiting to face another box office runner in the form of Sunny Deol starrer Jaat, currently in the second week of its release.

As Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol’s Jaat play in theaters together this Friday onwards, let’s revisit the memorable clash between the two veteran stars from Independence Day 2023, featuring OMG 2 and Gadar 2. Nearly two years ago, both films proved to be big comeback ventures for both stars, so let’s see how they performed at the box office.

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office run

Released on 11 August 2023, Gadar 2 marked Sunny Deol's big-screen comeback after over a decade of back-to-back underperformers. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film brought back the trio of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma alongside Simrat Kaur. It became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever, collecting Rs 515 crore in India net, ending its run with an all-time blockbuster verdict.

As for OMG 2, the film featured Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead and was helmed by Amit Rai. Though its collection could be considered barely anything compared to the humongous performance of Gadar 2, it did prove to be a superhit owing to the legacy of its prequel and its strong content, which attracted the audience to theaters. OMG 2 ended its run with Rs 140 crore India net.

An interesting fact between the clash in 2023 and the face-off in 2025 is that Sunny Deol stars in a big-budget mass action entertainer, while Akshay Kumar comes with a mid-budget drama film. Both films target a completely different audience, with both being huge box office successes.

While Jaat is performing decently till now, there is a chance that history could be repeated once again for Akshay Kumar after the release of Kesari Chapter 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

