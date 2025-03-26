Box Office: Delving into expectations of Akshay Kumar's upcoming releases in 2025; Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and more

Akshay Kumar has faced various highs and lows in his career spanning more than three decades. The superstar started 2025 with Sky Force, an aerial actioner which performed better than his previous solo releases in recent times. Now, let's take a look at the expectations of his upcoming movies including Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and others.

Analyzing Box Office Expectations Of Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Releases In 2025

1. KESARI: CHAPTER 2

Backed by Dharma Productions, Kesari: Chapter 2 will hit the screens on April 18, 2025. The upcoming courtroom drama, which marks as a sequel to Kesari (2019), is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwallah Bagh incident. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair. Karan Johar's co-production has huge expectations to do well at the box office with an estimated opening of Rs 7 crore net in India. It is yet to be seen if it can perform better than Kesari which earned a lifetime net business of Rs 152 crore.

READ:L2 Empuraan Box Office Update

2. HOUSEFULL 5

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is arriving in theaters on June 6, 2025. Led by Akshay Kumar, the fifth installment of the Housefull series, features an impressive star cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and more. Housefull 5 is touted to be the "biggest installment of the franchise" based on the its budget, casting, and the content. Made on budget of Rs 350 crore, the upcoming film is expected to Rs 300 crore club in its run.

Advertisement

3. JOLLY LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3, the third installment of Jolly LLB franchise, is slated to be released on September 19, 2025. The upcoming film brings back Akshay Kumar after the second part of the series, Jolly LLB 2 which earned Rs 107.75 crore net in India. The film also features Arshad Warsi who headlined the first installment, Jolly LLB (Rs 30.25 crore net). Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the black comedy legal drama should at least collect Rs 62 crore to bring the franchise into Rs 200 crore club.

4. WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle will also be released this year. With Akshay Kumar returning to the Welcome franchise, the upcoming film has solid expectations to be a successful venture at the box office. His performance in the 2007 original film is among his best ones till date and is still cherished by cinephiles. Welcome 3 boasts of huge star cast and has reunited Akshay and Raveena Tandon after decades. The Welcome franchise has a total collection of Rs 166.25 crore including Welcome and Welcome Back.

Advertisement

Which of the aforementioned movies are you most excited about?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.