Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 goes over Rs. 750 crores in India after Second weekend

KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs. 132 crores approx in its second weekend in India, dropping 57 per cent from its first weekend, for a total of Rs. 753 crores in its eleven days run so far. The second-weekend numbers are the third-highest ever in India after Baahubali 2 and RRR. The weekend numbers put Rs. 900 crores back on the menu for the film and maybe just maybe if it is helped enough by the Eid holidays may even go close to Rs. 1000 crores, something which was completely written off after the drops for the Hindi version on weekdays.

The overseas business of KGF 2 was projected to be $21.50 million approx to date yesterday, which will put the worldwide total of the movie at Rs. 916 crores. The overseas and worldwide actuals will be posted later in the day.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 621 crores (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 31 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 46 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 55 crores

Total - Rs. 753 crores

The best hold for the movie came in Tamil Nadu, where the second weekend was flat from the opening weekend. In fact, Saturday and Sunday business was higher than the previous week and yesterday was the biggest day in the run so far, crossing Rs. 9 crores in the state. The eleven days total in the Southern state is Rs. 72 crores and is all set to breach the three-digit mark.

The film became the biggest grosser ever in Karnataka with Rs. 136 crores plus overtaking Baahubali 2. Another state record will come in Odisha in a day or two, where it is within lakhs of topping the Big B. The movie has performed universally across the country and will be among the top grossers in almost every state. Even in a market like AP/TS with a very strong local industry, it entered the top ten biggest grossers yesterday and can go as high as top-five depending on how it holds post-Acharya release.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 136.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 126.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 72 crores

Kerala - Rs. 49.75 crores

North India - Rs. 368.50 crores