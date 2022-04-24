Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 Overseas shoots to $20 million; Worldwide biz hits 850 crores

KGF Chapter 2 overseas business went past $20 million yesterday. Excluding biz from China, there are twelve Indian movies to go over the afore-mentioned milestone, making Yash starrer the number thirteenth. The off-shore total through Saturday for the movie is $20.75 million (Rs.158 crores) approx, which when added to the domestic business of Rs. 697 crores , gives a worldwide total of Rs. 855 crores. The movie will be going over Rs. 900 crores worldwide today and Rs. 1000 crores will be achieved sometime next weekend.

After the first weekend, it looked like the film will get close to $30 million but the business after the Easter holidays wasn’t that great. The second weekend will be $3 million approx and now it seems like the overseas business will close sub-$25 million. There may be Post Eid surge in business in some markets like the Middle East and Malaysia but the movie will be in week four by then so it's not clear how much that may be of help.

North America remains the top market for the film with $6.25 million followed by the Middle East with $5.40 million. The final business may end up below RRR internationally but RRR was more lopsided in the USA where tix are priced higher while KGF 2 has done well universally well in all overseas markets where Indian movies have an audience, whether it is Hindi hotspots Nepal or Tamil hub Malaysia or Telugu heavy USA.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collection of K.G.F. Chapter 2 is as follows:

USA/CAN - $6.25 million

Middle East - $5.40 million

Australia - $2.20 million

New Zealand - $0.35 million

Malaysia - $1.80 million

Singapore - $0.70 million

Nepal - $0.70 million

UK - $1.20 million