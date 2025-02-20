Captain America 4 Day 7 India Box Office: Anthony Mackie's movie recieves a THUMBS DOWN from Indian viewers; Nets Rs 1.20 crore on 1st Thursday

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues facing disappointing reception from Indian fans, collecting only Rs 1.20 crore on its seventh day. Despite being part of the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the film has struggled to find its footing in the country, with its earnings continuing to decline—reflecting a lack of strong word-of-mouth and diminishing audience interest.

With this latest figure, the film’s total collection in India now stands at Rs 19.20 crore. Notably, today’s earnings are Rs 25 lakh less than the previous day, indicating a steady downward trend.

Captain America: Brave New World India Box Office Collection

Day Earnings (Rs Crore) Day 1 4.75 Day 2 4.25 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Day 7 1.20 Total 19.20

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as the titular superhero following Chris Evans’ departure from the role. The film also stars Harrison Ford as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, alongside Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez, and Shira Haas. The plot follows Mackie’s Sam Wilson as he navigates the challenge of continuing the shield’s legacy while facing global threats.

Despite Marvel’s traditionally strong fanbase in India, several factors have contributed to the film’s underwhelming performance:

While Mackie has been a part of the MCU for years, his solo film lacks the excitement that a Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. project would generate. Simply put, Brave New World’s lack of star power failed to draw audiences to theaters.

Advertisement

Unlike previous Marvel blockbusters, Captain America 4 failed to impress both critics and audiences, leading to weak organic publicity—further compounding the film’s challenges.

Captain America 4 released on February 14 alongside Chhaava in India. The latter, a Vicky Kaushal starrer, opened exceptionally well at the box office, limiting Brave New World’s prospects. Chhaava boasts regional and patriotic appeal, strong direction, a gripping screenplay, stellar performances, and a powerful score, making it the top choice for moviegoers.

The oversaturation of superhero films, especially within the MCU, is also being attributed to Brave New World’s below-average performance in the country. Additionally, weak marketing by the studio failed to generate significant pre-release hype.

With declining earnings and limited appeal beyond die-hard Marvel fans, Captain America: Brave New World seems unlikely to register a significant turnaround. Industry estimates suggest the film will wrap its India run under Rs 30 crore.