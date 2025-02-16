Iron Man Returns in MCU Universe Before Robert Downey Jr’s Comeback as Doctor Doom: All You Need to Know

Marvel Studios has brought Iron Man back to screens in the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, giving fans a fresh look at the armored hero nearly a year before Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the MCU.

In episode 8, called Tangled Web, Iron Man steps in to stop Doctor Octopus, also known as Dr. Otto Octavius, after he reveals his mechanical arms for the first time as per ScreenRant.

The moment Iron Man shows up, Octavius quickly surrenders, making it clear just how respected and feared, Tony Stark still is in this alternate reality.

Mick Wingert voices this version of Iron Man, a role he’s taken on before in Marvel’s What If...? series. This animated Tony Stark seems to follow a similar journey to the one Robert Downey Jr. brought to life in the live-action MCU.

The story in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes place around the time of the Sokovia Accords and the Avengers’ Civil War, both major moments from Phase 3 of the MCU.

Episode 4, titled Hitting the Big Time, even gives fans a quick look at the airport battle in Leipzig, connecting this animated world back to the movies they know so well.

In July 2024, Marvel fans got a big surprise when Robert Downey Jr. was announced to be returning to the MCU, not as Iron Man, but as the famous villain Doctor Doom.

The news was shared during San Diego Comic-Con, making it Downey Jr.’s first comeback to Marvel since his character, Tony Stark, made his emotional sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.

Downey Jr. is set to take on the role of Doctor Doom in the upcoming movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The news sparked excitement among fans, as he remains one of the MCU’s most loved stars after playing Tony Stark from Iron Man (2008) to Endgame over 11 years.

Even though he’s coming back as a villain this time, many fans are hopeful that his return could also lead to him suiting up as Iron Man again.

Marvel Studios has not confirmed if Tony Stark’s Iron Man will return in live-action. However, with the MCU’s Multiverse Saga introducing many alternate versions of characters, fans believe it is possible.

The animated What If...? and X-Men '97 series have already featured Iron Man variants, and his return in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has added to this.