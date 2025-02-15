Captain America Brave New World Day 1 India Box Office: Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford's movie nets only Rs 6 crore on 1st Friday

Captain America: Brave New World Day 1, starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford in the lead, is finally released in cinemas today. The Hollywood biggie has taken an underwhelming start at the Indian box office.

Captain America 4 collects Rs 6 crore on Day 1 in India

Bankrolled by Marvel Studios, the fourth installment of the popular superhero saga, Captain America, couldn't open on the expected lines in India. The movie took an opening of just Rs 6 crore on Day 1 at the Indian box office, which is a low start for such a big franchise movie.

One of the key reasons why it couldn't open big in India is the lukewarm response it received in the West. The Hollywood movie, directed by Julius Onah, couldn't ignite the much-needed buzz among its fans.

Captain America 4 meets with mixed-bag reactions; clashes with Chhaava

Like the US audience, the movie opened with mixed to average word-of-mouth among the Indian audience and the critics. It is expected to remain an average performer at the Indian box office. Its box office trends in the coming days will determine how far it can go by the end of its theatrical run.

Brave New World clashed with Vicky Kaushal's historical epic drama, Chhaava, which emerged as the #1 choice among the Indian audience today. The Hollywood biggie is expected to be heavily affected by Chhaava in the coming weeks, as the Hindi movie has opened to better reception among the audience.

Captain America: Brave New World In Cinemas

Captain America: Brave New World is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

