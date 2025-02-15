Chhaava Box Office Update: Exhibitors of Maharashtra enable 24 hour showcasing for Vicky Kaushal led epic based on Sambhaji Maharaj

Chhaava directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna has taken an exceptional start at the Indian box office, particularly in Maharashtra and Maratha hotspots. Based on early estimates, the movie has taken a start of Rs 30-31 crore net. It is Vicky Kaushal's biggest opener in a lead role and by a margin. Now here's a news that all Vicky fans would love to hear.

Chhaava will now be playing round the clock in the state of Maharashtra. Yes, you've read it correctly. Chhaava will be showcased in theatres across the Maratha state for all the 24 hours of the day. This is something that we don't see happening too often. In the past, we've had Pathaan, Jawan, and KGF 2 get a 24 hour showcasing from the exhibitors, based on the demand generated.

Chhaava has had external aid to pump its collections. The makers have clarified them to be group bookings by devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj but there still is an element of self-bookings. Regardless, what eventually matters is how the movie trends at the box office, as the aid can't keep coming throughout the film's box office run.

An opening of over Rs 30 crore on Valentine's Day suggests a Rs 100 crore India net weekend. If that happens, the film should be on its way to net well over Rs 250 crore net in the full run. It won't be wrong to say that with Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal has made his place in the big league.

The opening of Chhaava puts an added responsibility on Vicky Kaushal's shoulders to make universal content that is enjoyed by a wide section of the audience. After Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal has biggies like Love And War and Mahavatar scheduled in the next couple of years. They are mega-budget movies. The willingness of producers to put in big monies in a Vicky Kaushal movie only shows the trust that he has gained of his producers.

Chhaava plays at a theatre near you now. Have you watched Chhaava yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?