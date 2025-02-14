Box Office: Will Rashmika Mandanna continue BLOCKBUSTER streak of Varisu, Animal and Pushpa 2 with Chhaava?

Rashmika Mandanna is among the most popular actresses in today's times. Often marketed as a National Crush, the actress has been part of some of the biggest titles in the past few years. She is presently making headlines as her new movie, Chhaava, released in cinemas this weekend. Here's shedding light on whether she can continue the blockbuster streak of Varisu, Animal, and Pushpa 2 with Chhaava.

Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava, who was the wife of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While the movie is winning accolades for its strong content and performances, it is also doing well at the box office. Looking at the current trends, Chhaava is set to emerge as the biggest opener among all the historical epic dramas based on a real-life story.

However, it will be interesting to see if the movie can maintain a strong momentum after the opening weekend. If it manages to hold well and remain stuck in the cinemas for a long run, the Laxman Utekar directorial has enough potential to emerge as a big money spinner at the box office.

Interestingly, if Chhaava hits the right chord with the audience and turns out to be a blockbuster success, it will be the fourth consecutive success for Rashmika Mandanna. To freshen up your memories, her previous three theatrical releases - Varisu, Animal, and Pushpa 2 - were huge blockbusters at the box office.

Advertisement

While Varisu did a thunderous business in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the superstardom of Thalapathy Vijay, the remaining two stormed the Hindi box office. Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun as the lead, is currently the #1 movie on the Hindi belt.

All eyes are now on the box office performance of Chhaava. Adding cherry on the top, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Sikandar, opposite Megastar Salman Khan. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is expected to rip off all the existing box office records and has the potential to emerge as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2025.

Have you watched Chhaava yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.