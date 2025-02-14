Captain America Brave New World Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Anthony Mackie's biggie set to take a BELOW-PAR start despite Marvel backing

Marvel Studios’ latest superhero offering, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to open on a disappointing note in India. Despite the franchise’s favorable legacy in the country, early trends indicate that the film will take a below-par start, with Day 1 collections expected to be around Rs 6 crore.

The film has not performed well in advance bookings, which is unusual for a Marvel release in India. One of the key reasons behind the lukewarm response from the audience could be mixed reviews from the West, which have dampened excitement. Critics opine that while the actors do their jobs well, the convoluted and messy plot fails to charm. Unlike past Marvel blockbusters, Brave New World does not carry the same level of hype, and this lack of buzz will likely affect its opening day numbers.

The film sees Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America following the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Directed by Julius Onah, the film stars Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. Danny Ramirez reprises his role as Joaquin Torres, while Tim Blake Nelson returns as Samuel Sterns.

Set in the typical politically charged Marvel landscape, Brave New World follows Wilson as he attempts to establish himself as the new Captain America while facing external threats and internal sabotage. With global tensions on the rise, the stakes are high for him to prove he can continue the legacy of his predecessor, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Brave New World faces competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava at the Indian box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama narrates the tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna also appear in prominent roles, further elevating the mass appeal of the film.

With patriotic themes and a grand visual canvas, Chhaava is poised to connect strongly with domestic audiences.

For Captain America: Brave New World to recover from its slow start, positive word of mouth will be crucial. If audiences respond well post-debut day, the film could pick up over the weekend. However, with Chhaava playing parallelly, Brave New World faces an uphill battle.