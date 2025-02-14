Chhaava movie release LIVE updates and review: Katrina Kaif walks hand-in-hand with hubby at premiere, actor visits Mahakumbh 2025
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna were on a promotional spree from the past couple of weeks. These two have travelled to several cities to promote their film Chhaava. One of the places they visited was Amritsar. The leading pair of the film along with the entire team of Chhaava visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. The actor shared several pictures from their visit and indeed they had a good time.
As Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava hit the screens today fans have been elated to witness the grandeur on the big screen. From the past couple of weeks, the actor has been all out promoting his film. A day prior to Chhaava’s release, actor went to Mahakumbh 2025 to take a holy dip and take blessings.
Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited Chhaava’s screening was held on 13th February night. It was indeed a night filled with lot of Vicky’s friends and family coming in to cheer for him. The one person who stole the show had to be his wife Katrina Kaif who looked surreal in a saree. Actress arrived walking hand-in-hand with Vicky and looked gorgeous as ever.