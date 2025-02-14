Chhaava movie release LIVE updates and review: Katrina Kaif walks hand-in-hand with hubby at premiere, actor visits Mahakumbh 2025

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna were on a promotional spree from the past couple of weeks. These two have travelled to several cities to promote their film Chhaava. One of the places they visited was Amritsar. The leading pair of the film along with the entire team of Chhaava visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. The actor shared several pictures from their visit and indeed they had a good time.