Captain America Brave New World Opening Weekend Box Office Projections US/Canada: Marvel's Valentine's Day feature targets IMPRESSIVE USD 100 million opening

Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World is set to open with impressive numbers on Valentine's Day, targeting a USD 100 million opening weekend at the US/Canada box office. This marks a strong start for the first Captain America film featuring Sam Wilson as the titular hero. In fact, the film’s global opening is expected to reach an estimated USD 250 million, further demonstrating the momentum surrounding this superhero offering.

With a production budget of USD 180 million, Brave New World is well-positioned to make waves at the global box office. All that’s needed now are favorable reviews to help the film surpass its breakeven point of USD 500 million worldwide. Given its buzz, star power, and association with the MCU, these figures seem well within reach.

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie), who takes up the mantle of Captain America following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). In this new installment, Wilson finds himself at the center of an international plot and must navigate complex political and global tensions to uncover the true masterminds behind the crisis.

The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, featuring Danny Ramirez, Shira Hass, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Johannes Haukur Johannesson. The legendary Giancarlo Esposito and Tim Blake Nelson also star, as does Harrison Ford, stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross, who is now the President of the United States. Ross will also transform into the superpowered Red Hulk, further elevating the stakes in this story.

The Captain America franchise has proven to be a box-office success, with each of its three offerings drawing impressive revenue. Captain America: Civil War (2016) grossed USD 408 million, The Winter Soldier (2014) earned USD 259 million, and The First Avenger (2011) raked in USD 176 million, setting a high bar for the franchise’s earnings.

With the current momentum and the strong fanbase of the MCU, Brave New World is on track to perform well both domestically and internationally, potentially becoming one of the biggest hits of 2025.