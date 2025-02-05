Throwback: When Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Reflected Upon Iron Man’s Death in Avengers Endgame

Anthony Mackie, as Sam Wilson, is set to conquer the Brave New World with his upcoming Marvel movie. Amidst the character stepping into the shoes of Captain America and fighting the Red Hulk, Mackie's throwback interview surfaces on the internet, where he discusses one of the iconic scenes of Iron Man dying in Avengers: Endgame.

In his conversation with Kevin Feige, the actor revealed that it would take him and other cast members a long time to forget the moment.

Speaking fondly on the 2019 hit film, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star stated to the Marvel Studios President, "I remember one day, weirdly, we were on set, and Kevin came, and we were talking. Kevin was like, 'You know, it's going to take us time to get over Endgame as the cast and the crew. It's going to take audiences time to get over it."

He added, "It was such a crescendo of emotion and an unbelievable storm that we witnessed of just film excellence culminating that moment."

The movie star claimed that filming the scene was an emotional time for the people on the sets of the MCU film. The cast members included Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Mackie, and Paul Rudd, among many others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, adding to the details of his upcoming movie, the actor went on to pay tribute to Evans, stating that he set the perfect stage for the franchise of films to move ahead.

“And I feel like this movie, Brave New World, just like The First Avenger, is that foundation, that building block to build to that next crescendo, that next massive moment in the MCU,” said Mackie.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14.