Chhaava Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie starts STRONG in Maharashtra; Decent elsewhere

Chhaava has set its foot in cinemas. The historical action film, which is an adaptation of the Marathi novel, Chhava, hit the screens today, on February 14, 2025. It stars Vicky Kaushal playing the lead role of Maratha king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava has started strong in Maharashtra. The opening day business has been decent elsewhere.

Chhaava Opens Big On Valentine's Day; Shines In Maharashtra

Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has begun its journey with a solid opening in Maharashtra. Dinesh Vijan's production is a decent opener in rest of India.

Going by the trends, it is expected to earn around Rs 20 crore net on the first day of its release. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will emerge as the biggest opener of 2025 so far in Bollywood. The historical actioner has generated good hype for its release. It has great expectations to flourish in its business in the coming days.

Chhaava To Compete With Captain America: Brave New World & More

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava will lock horns with Captain America: Brave New World at the Indian box office. Produced by Marvel Studios, the 2025 superhero movie is the fourth installment in the Captain America film series.

Apart from Captain America's fourth part, Chhaava will run parallel to holdover releases like Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar, and the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. This is also to note that the historical movie will end up taking away screens of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer along with Himesh Reshammiya's spoof actioner.

A Brief About Chhaava

Chhaava will mark as the widest release for a solo Vicky Kaushal film and is expected to have the highest screen count ever for the actor. The historical actioner will also emerge as Vicky's biggest opener till date by a big margin. It also features Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and more.

Chhaava In Theaters

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet?