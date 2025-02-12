Chhaava Advance Booking: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Maratha epic drama sells 1.28 lakh tickets in top national chains BUT…

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, is all set to hit the big screens this weekend. Here's taking a look at its advance booking report.

Chhaava sells 1.28 lakh tickets in top national chains

The advance booking of Chhaava was opened a couple of days ago. The movie has sold 1.28 lakh tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for the opening day. With one day still in hand, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is expected to clock over 1.60 lakh admits in its final advance booking.

One must know that these numbers don’t hold any value as external factors drive them. These are only to build a perception among the audience that the movie is doing good business. No matter what, Chhaava has good hype and is expected to do a superlative business organically at the box office. However, its fate will depend heavily on its word-of-mouth.

Chhaava targets a good opening of Rs 20 core

Backed by Maddock Films, Chhaava is expected to open in the range of Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore. The data can vary as these are very early estimates. If it manages to open on the expected lines, the movie will become the biggest opener of 2025 so far.

The Laxman Utekar directorial period drama is among the biggest box office bets of Bollywood this year. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office. Post Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, which is currently in the production stage.

Advertisement

Chhaava In Cinemas

The movie will be released in cinemas on February 14. Are you looking forward to Chhaava? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.