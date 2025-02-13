Box Office: Sanam Teri Kasam re-release vs Loveyapa vs Badass Ravi Kumar week 1 India net comparison

Hindi box office welcomed several movies in February including new releases and theatrical comebacks. It witnessed a major clash between Sanam Teri Kasam, Badass Ravi Kumar, and Loveyapa on February 7. Let's analyze the box office performances of all the three films based on their net collections in the first week at the Indian box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam vs Badass Ravi Kumar vs Loveyapa: Box Office Performances

Jointly helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam arrived in theaters again after nine years. The 2016 romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane has earned Rs 26.1 crore net in India in the first week of its re-release. While the tragic romance was flopped during its original theatrical run, it will emerge as a hit this time.

Meanwhile, Badass Ravi Kumar marks Himesh Reshammiya's acting comeback after five years. Led by Reshammiya, the spoof actioner has collected Rs 8.15 crore in its opening week. It will end up as an underperformer at the box office. Although, it is already a success for him as a producer.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa serves as a theatrical debuts of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The romantic comedy has fetched a cume collection of Rs 5.75 crore in the first week. Chandan's helmer will also be an underperformer.

First Week Net India Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam, Badass Ravi Kumar, and Loveyapa

Days Sanam Teri Kasam Badass Ravi Kumar Loveyapa Day 1 Rs 4 crore Rs 2.75 crore Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 5.25 crore Rs 2 crore Rs 1.5 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Rs 1.5 crore Rs 1.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.15 crore Rs 60 lakh Rs 50 lakh Day 5 Rs 2.85 crore Rs 50 lakh Rs 40 lakh Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Rs 40 lakh Rs 30 lakh Day 7 Rs 2.5 crore Rs 40 lakh Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 26.1 crore Rs 8.15 crore Rs 5.75 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam, Loveyapa, and Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

