Chhaava Day 3 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's film ROARS; targets Rs 100 crore in 1st weekend

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is storming the box office these days. The historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is recording phenomenal occupancy at the box office.

Chhaava set for BIG SUNDAY; targets Rs 100 crore in 1st weekend

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the movie opened with a solid Rs 28.50 crore on its debut day, turning Valentine's Day into Chhaava Diwas. It gained further traction on Day 2 and added Rs 34 crore to the tally.

The movie opened with a strong occupancy on Sunday and is set for its BIGGEST day of theatrical run. As per estimates, the movie should collect over Rs 38 crore, with a shot of hitting even Rs 40 crore today. These are very early estimates, final figures will be shared in the night.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer is expected to hit over Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself. Interestingly, it will become the second highest-grossing movie of the actor in the first three days only, after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Chhaava emerges first success of 2025 for Bollywood

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava bagged a successful verdict in its first weekend itself. Word-of-mouth is majorly positive and that's what worked in its favor. Looking at its glowing trends, the movie is set for a long run at the box office. Luckily, it won't face any significant release till the arrival of Salman Khan's Sikandar on Eid 2025.

However, one can predict its lifetime collection after seeing its weekday performance. While the movie is performing extremely well, one cannot deny that the figures are slightly aided by external factors.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.