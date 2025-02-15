Bollywood Box Office: Vicky Kaushal starrer draws first blood; Chhaava emerges 1st SUCCESS of 2025

Bollywood’s 2025 box office started on a disappointing note with films like Skyforce, Loveyapa, and Badass Ravikumar failing to woo audiences. These releases struggled to gain momentum, leaving the industry waiting for a true box office winner a month and a half into the new year. On February 14, Chhaava broke the dry spell, emerging as the first certified success of the year.

The Vicky Kaushal-led historical epic has been on a rampage since its release on Friday. Chhaava started with collections in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore on its first day, a career-best for the actor. The film gained further traction today, on its second day, and Sunday projections are expected to surpass the film’s performance on the first two days of the weekend. Chhaava is set to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore net mark in its opening weekend. If it continues this stronghold into Monday and beyond, it could attain superhit status.

Internationally, the film registered a fantastic debut, grossing over USD 1 million on its first day. Weekend estimates suggest Chhaava will touch USD 3.5 million, a remarkable result for a Vicky Kaushal-led film. Given its current momentum, the film is likely to exceed USD 10 million in its full overseas run, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian historical dramas worldwide.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava brings the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life, chronicling his valor against the Mughals. Kaushal’s intense and emotionally charged performance has been widely praised, with Rashmika Mandanna’s portrayal of Maharani Yesubai Bhosle and Akshaye Khanna’s take on Aurangzeb also garnering acclaim.

With both domestic and global audiences embracing it, Chhaava has not only become a milestone for Vicky Kaushal but has also reaffirmed the audience's appetite for well-executed period dramas that depict India’s enduring legacy on the silver screen.

At a time when the Hindi box office was struggling, Chhaava has delivered in a big way, proving that if filmmakers get the narrative, visuals, and casting right, it is enough for box office glory.

Chhaava is running in both standard and IMAX formats near you. We hope you have your seats secured this weekend—or for the coming week, for that matter.