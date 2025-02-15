Chhaava Day 2 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal starrer breaks loose; Adds incredible Rs 34 crore net on first Saturday

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is becoming a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. After a strong opening on Friday, February 14, the historical epic gained further traction today, registering an impressive Rs 34 crore net, setting the stage for a blockbuster weekend.

The film, which chronicles the life and valor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has struck a chord with audiences, thanks to its patriotic appeal and grand storytelling. With a two-day total collection now standing at Rs 62-63 crore net, Chhaava is well on track to breach the Rs 100 crore mark by Sunday, to step into its first weekday on Monday with resounding confidence.

Chhaava India Box Office Collection

Day Earnings (Net) Day 1 28-29 Cr Day 2 34 Cr Total 62.50 Cr

The word-of-mouth for the film has been overwhelmingly positive, drawing audiences to both IMAX and standard screens.

The success of Chhaava comes at a crucial time for Bollywood, which has struggled to deliver a genuine box office winner this year. Films like Skyforce, Loveyapa, and Badass Ravikumar failed to make a big mark theatrically, leaving the industry gasping for a breakthrough. Chhaava gladly broke the dry spell, emerging as the first major success of 2025.

The film’s gripping narrative, goosebumps-inducing performances, and extravagant cinematographic canvas have resonated with audiences. Vicky Kaushal’s intense portrayal of the titular hero, along with Rashmika Mandanna’s turn as Maharani Yesubai Bhosle and Akshaye Khanna’s performance as Aurangzeb, is being widely praised.

With strong advance bookings for the next couple of days, Chhaava is not just a box office winner but a phenomenon in the making. If it holds steady, the film might go on to challenge the highest-grossing historical dramas in Bollywood. The takeaway from this benchmark for makers could be that audiences are always hungry for well-executed period tales that depict India’s legacy on the big screen. The commercial success of Padmaavat, Tanhaji, Jodhaa Akbar, and more attests to this fact.

Chhaava is playing in theaters near you—we hope you have your tickets booked!

Notably, Chhaava is facing no competition from any titles in theaters currently, not even Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World.