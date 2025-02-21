Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 1 India Box Office: Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar's rom-com opens at Rs 2 crore; faces Chhaava's storm

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is the latest entry to the box office in Bollywood. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the quirky romantic comedy is packed with drama, fun, chaos, and more. It stars Arjun Kapoor as the 'husband', Ankur Chaddha, Bhumi Pednekar as 'past biwi', Prabhleen Dhillon, and Rakul Preet Singh as 'future biwi', Antara Khanna.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Collects Rs 2 Crore On Day 1

Backed by Pooja Films, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has begin its journey with Rs 2 crore opening at the box office. Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer has been aided by movie offer on the first day.

For the uninitiated, the makers of Mere Husband Ki Biwi have facilitated the cinegoers with BOGO offer for the opening day to watch the movie. It has managed to receive decent footfalls in theaters on Day 1 due to BUY-ONE-GET-ONE ticket sales.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's Opening Day Collection Is As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 2 crore

What To Expect From Mere Husband Ki Biwi?

Mere Husband Ki Biwi sold decent 15k tickets in top national chains in advance bookings for the opening. The performance of the movie in the coming days mainly relies on word of mouth and on-spot ticket sales.

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's film, which is competing with Chhaava, has received positive response from cinegoers on the first day. Going by the opening reception, the urban romantic drama filled with comedy is expected to attract more audiences through walk-in bookings on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Moreover, to add up to its business, if the team continues to keep the offer for the opening weekend, it would bring respectable numbers.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.