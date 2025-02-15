Chhaava Overseas Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal led epic based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj grosses over USD 1 million on opening day

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has made a roaring start at the overseas box office, grossing over USD 1 million on its opening day (Feb 14). This marks one of the strongest international debuts for a Vicky Kaushal-led film, with estimates projecting a weekend close to USD 3.5 million. If Chhaava maintains momentum in the coming weeks, it could easily surpass the USD 10 million mark in its full overseas run, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian historical dramas internationally.

In India, Chhaava has also been performing exceptionally well. The movie opened in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore net on its first day, aided slightly by the Valentine's Day holiday. However, the film’s success is not just a result of external factors—it has garnered strong audience appreciation, and positive word of mouth is helping it gain momentum. The second-day numbers are looking even better, and Sunday is expected to deliver the highest single-day collections for the film. With these trends, Chhaava is well on its way to a Rs 100 crore net weekend in India, which will make it the first hit of 2025. If it holds steady on Monday, it could even achieve superhit status.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava brings the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the big screen, chronicling his struggles, leadership, and battles against the Mughal Empire. Vicky Kaushal delivers a goosebump-inducing performance in the titular role, phenomenally capturing the warrior’s bravery and resilience. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai Bhosle, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, and Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role.

The movie’s grand production scale, compelling narrative, and patriotic themes have struck a chord with audiences, making it a major force at the box office. With both domestic and international markets responding positively, Chhaava is on track to become a milestone in the careers of those involved in the film.

Chhaava’s strong debut worldwide affirms the never-ending audience appetite for well-executed period films rooted in Indian history. The genre has consistently drawn moviegoers owing to its grand storytelling, rich cultural depth, and the emotional connection it evokes. Audiences resonate deeply with narratives that celebrate India’s legacy, especially those that highlight valor, sacrifice, and national pride.