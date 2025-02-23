Chhaava Worldwide Gross Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal starrer MARCHES past Rs 400 crore on Day 10

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is currently running as fast as a horse on the road leading towards a blockbuster. The film is continuously aiming for a higher and higher position among the top grossers of Bollywood. Chhaava is a biopic of the Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj featuring Vicky Kaushal portraying the leading role. As big enough as the emperor’s stature, the film collected a huge Rs 42 crores nett at the box office on its Day 9, taking its total to Rs 270 crores nett.

Chhaava Day 10 Worldwide Box Office; Entry into the Rs 400 crore club

Just as what the buzz suggests, Chhaava is ready to surprise with its numbers touching the skies. The Day 10 India nett of the film is supposed to be in the range of Rs 36- to 37 crores, staying in the same range as its first Sunday nett and making its entry into the nationwide Rs 300 crore club.

The hype for the India vs Pakistan cricket match stands as a speed breaker for the film on its Day 10 with a chunk of occupancy and in turn the gross for the film surely affected for the day. The match is believed to mostly affect the evening and night shows of the film. Despite this hurdle, there is no stopping the box office storm of Chhaava. By achieving a gross of over Rs 350 crores and an overseas total of over Rs 60 crores, the film is guaranteed for an entry into the Globally Rs 400 crore worldwide club.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh and others among the star cast of the film. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. The film is still running in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

