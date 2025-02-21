Box Office: How is Vicky Kaushal’s BLOCKBUSTER Chhaava Performing in Overseas?

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava released in theatres on February 14, 2025 and since then, the film is running havoc across theatres all over India. The period biopic produced by Maddock Films has collected over Rs 200cr nett at the Hindi Box Office indicating a blockbuster verdict just in the first week of its release. As the Vicky Kaushal starrer continues ruling across the single screens and multiplexes alike, let’s take a look at whether it is facing a similar success outside India i.e. in the overseas market or not.

Chhaava Overseas Box Office Collection

Coming to the global front besides India, Chhaava has not got the same response compared to India but the results are just good enough for it to succeed in other territories worldwide. Chhaava has ended its week 1 at the overseas box office with approx $5.3M (Rs 47 crores). Going by this trend, the film can end its overseas box office run with a sum nearing $9M. While the numbers may seem low compared to the Indian box office total, it's still a good achievement while facing a clash with Captain America: Brave New World at the worldwide box office.

Judging by its content which was more attractive to the Indian audience than the global one, its purely overseas verdict can possibly stand as a hit. In the first week of its release, its India Nett Box Office has reached Rs 246cr gross. The worldwide box office collection of Chhaava currently stands at Rs 293 crores gross, hinting towards a blockbuster verdict for the film.

Chhaava Expected Lifetime

As the raging hype for the film continues attracting the audience to the theatres, Chhaava is expected to touch Rs 400 crores easily in its lifetime run and continue going higher. It is not going to be facing a heavy competition anytime soon and can enjoy its run for more than 2 weeks before the release of John Abraham’s The Diplomat on 7th March. In case it doesn’t prove to put a considerable enough dent on Chhaava, this period blockbuster would be free to continue its success run till the release of Salman Khan’s Sikandar.

