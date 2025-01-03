Max 10-Day Box Office Update: Kiccha Sudeep's action-drama continues to have a smashing run after New Year holidays

Max, starring Kichha Sudeep in the lead role along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat, is scripting history at the Kannada box office. The Vijay Karthikeyaa-directed mass action drama is holding up very well, even in the second week.

Max continues to score well in 2nd week; emerges as the biggest Kannada grosser of 2024

After smashing all the records on its opening day, Max refuses to slow down at the box office. Released on December 25 (Christmas Day), the mass actioner managed to brave the holdover release of Upendra's UI. The movie recorded an overwhelming occupancy throughout its theatrical run. Further, it not only recorded the biggest opening day but also emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada movie of 2024.

The Kiccha Sudeep movie brings back the glory to the Kannada film industry after the disastrous performance of Dhruva Sarja's Martin.

Max opens to superb word-of-mouth, set for a long run

Co-produced by V Creations, Max received a green signal from the critics and the audience. It got praises for its strong content wrapped in a massy commercial entertainer. The movie is all set for a long run in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the makers have also released it in Kerala on January 1st onwards.

Though Max faced a clash with UI, it still managed to attract the crowd and be the #1 choice among the moviegoers. While on the other hand, the Upendra starrer has also emerged as a successful venture and continues to hold well at the Kannada box office.

Max can be considered the comeback of Kiccha Sudeep, who was last seen in the Upendra starrer Kabzaa, a major box office bomb. However, it was only a guest appearance. His last full-fledged release was Vikrant Rona, released in 2022.

Max in theaters

Max is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Kiccha Sudeep's film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

