Cirkus Opening Day Box Office: Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty film sells 3 lakh tickets; Collects Rs 6.75 crore

The Rohit Shetty comedy, Cirkus, fronted by Ranveer Singh has taken a slow start at the box office in India. The comedy of errors clocked a low occupancy in cinema halls through out the day as estimates indicate first day collection in the range of Rs 6.25 to 7.00 crore. Cirkus released with over 10,000 shows on its opening day and clocked a low occupancy of 12 percent through the day, which is much below the conversative expectations too.

The three national chains – PVR, Inox & Cinepolis – have collected around Rs 3.20 crore, contributing approx. 50 percent to the total business. While PVR scored a nett total of Rs 1.50 crore, the two other chains, Inox & Cinepolis, have collected approx. Rs 1.70 crore. The biggest surprise has come from the Gujarat belt, as the numbers from this belt has been a shocker as Rohit Shetty films have conventionally done well in Gujarat, and the market is also known to score big for comedy films.

The pricing was at blockbuster level, and hence, the footfalls are even lower than what the numbers indicate. The film has released in the festive week of Christmas, and it remains to be seen if it can get some holiday benefit through its run or not. Over the year, the lucrative festive window of Eid, Independence Day and Diwali has been disastrous for Hindi films and the start of Cirkus indicates a dull Christmas too. The dull start also indicates that the trailer of Cirkus didn’t create any sort of excitement among the audience, as a Rohit Shetty comedy with Ranveer Singh and the entire ensemble definitely warranted a much bigger start on just the face value.

Will Cirkus show upward trend on Saturday & Sunday?

While the fate won’t change from hereon, the jump in numbers on Saturday and Sunday, followed up by a Monday equal to Friday might give Cirkus a shot at recording some facing saving numbers, though that looks unlikely as the on-ground report about the content is not up-to the mark. The film has sold around 3 lakh tickets on it’s opening day across the country. Cirkus is proving out to be one of those rare failures of Rohit Shetty, and this has also given a chance to all those hiding in the closets since last 15 years waiting for the man to fail to come out and vent their thoughts. But it’s certain that he will bounce back stronger with Singham Again.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more update on the box office reporting of Cirkus.