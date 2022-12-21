EXCLUSIVE: ‘I want to do a gangster film like Scarface or Vaastav’: Ranveer Singh on post pandemic choices

With just days left for the release of Cirkus, Pinkvilla got in an exclusive conversation with Rohit Shetty , Ranveer Singh , Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma at the first ever Pinkvilla Masterclass. During the interaction, Ranveer Singh informed that his script selection has changed in the post pandemic times and he is now looking to associate himself with films that warrant a theatrical experience.

“Yes, the script selection has definitely changed. The whole Gamut of theatrical exhibition is in a flux. Unexpectedly, some films are doing well and films you could bet your house on are not. So, there is a bit of confusion, but I would love to associate myself with the films that are meant for a big screen experience because that is very dear to me. I want to champion the cause of theatrical viewing and I would want to be part of those films which can draw audience to the cinema halls,” said Ranveer Singh when asked about his choices in post pandemic world.

I want to do a gangster film, says Ranveer Singh

Is that the reason why he has slowed down in signing films? “I rarely get worried or anxious on what the future holds for me. I want to be in the moment and enjoy each day,” he smiled, adding further that he would love to do a gangster film in the times to come. “I would want to do something like Scarface or Vaastav. I would love to do a gangster film,” he informed on being asked about a genre he wishes to explore.

