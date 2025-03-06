Crazxy Day 7 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's thriller remains steady at low levels; Can new climax change its fate?

Crazxy, which marks Girish Kohli's directorial debut in Bollywood, has been running in theaters for a week. Starring Sohum Shah, the intense thriller arrived in theaters on February 28, 2025. The recently released movie explores the journey of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon who goes to great lengths in order to save his daughter from kidnapping. On Day 7, Crazxy has remained steady at low levels.

Crazxy Remains Steady During Low Theatrical Run

Produced by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy has maintained a low run since a week of its release. Despite receiving positive word-of-mouth, Sohum Shah-starrer hasn't been able to boost its footfalls in the last seven days. Moreover, the film couldn't gain the benefit of BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers which were extended to Wednesday as well.

Advertisement

Going by the trends, Girish Kohli's helmer is expected to have 10 percent drop on Day 7 from what it earned on Wednesday i.e. Rs 45 lakh. The intense thriller collected Rs 5.25 crore net in India in six days.

Can The New Climax Change Its Fate?

The makers of Crazxy have tweaked the climax of the movie to make a better cinematic experience for cinegoers. Packed with "little surprise", the team have announced that the new version will be released in cinemas on March 7, 2025. This has come after audience "wanted more from climax".

While Crazxy has been a dull performer in first week while locking horns with Chhaava and Superboys of Malegaon, the new climax is expected to bring more footfalls. Moreover, cinegoers, who have already watched the movie in theaters, are expected to step into theaters to relive the experience with new version.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BOGO movie offers are now available till the second weekend including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. If these strategies work for the movie, Crazxy will end up as a decent performer at the box office.

Crazxy In Cinemas

Crazxy is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Sohum Shah-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.