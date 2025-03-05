Crazxy Day 6 India Box Office: Sohum Shah and Girish Kohli's movie nets Rs 45 lakh on first Wednesday

Helmed by debutante director Girish Kohli, Crazxy arrived in cinemas on February 28, 2025. It is locking horns with Superboys of Malegaon and is running parallel to Chhaava. Led by Sohum Shah, the intense thriller will complete a week of its release tomorrow. Let's see how it performed on the sixth day.

Crazxy Adds Rs 45 Lakh On Day 6; Fails To Improve Despite Movie Offers

Crazxy, which marks theatrical comeback of Sohum Shah after Tumbbad, recorded Rs 45 lakh net in India on Day 6. The makers extended its BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offer on Wednesday. However, Sohum Shah-starrer couldn't gain the facility of free ticket movie offer on the sixth day.

Backed by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy stands at Rs 5.25 crore net at the Indian box office as of now. The box office performance of Girish Kohli's helmer was affected by IND vs AUS semi-final match held on Tuesday.

Day-Wise Collections Of Crazxy Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Day 5 Rs 45 lakh Day 6 Rs 45 lakh Total Rs 5.25 crore

More About Crazxy

If we analyze the businesses of Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon, Sohum Shah's headliner has performed better than Reema Kagti's directorial. The release of Crazxy comes a year after the theatrical comeback of Tumbbad. The 2018 folk horror turned out to be the highest grossing re-release of India last year until Sanam Teri Kasam clinched the title during its re-release.

The makers have changed the climax of Crazxy post its release in order to amplify its response at the box office. The new version will be screened from Friday. It is yet to be seen how it performs in the coming weeks.

Crazxy In Cinemas

