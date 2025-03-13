Crazxy vs Superboys Of Malegaon Box Office Collections Day 14: At under Rs 10 crore, Sohum Shah-starrer LEAVES BEHIND Reema Kagti's helmer in two weeks
Crazxy has earned Rs 25 lakh on 14th day of its release. Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon could collect Rs 7 lakh on the same day. Scroll down to go through their businesses.
Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon haven't been able to gain respectable footfalls in their theatrical runs. Audiences have preferred to watch Chhaava instead. Both movies were released on February 28 and have completed two weeks in cinemas. Crazxy has left behind Superboys of Malegaon in 14-day-long run.
Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Day 14: Check Out Their Box Office Performances
Crazxy, which is helmed by Girish Kohli, now stands at under Rs 10 crore in two weeks. On Day 14, Sohum Shah's thriller earned Rs 25 lakh, bringing its cume business to Rs 9.65 crore.
Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti, has crossed Rs 4 crore in 14 days of its theatrical run. Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer fetched Rs 7 lakh on second Thursday. It has brought the cume collection of Farhan Akhtar's co-production to Rs 4.05 crore.
Going by their performances, Crazxy is clearly winning at the box office game while locking horns with Superboys of Malegaon. As of now, Reema Kagti's movie is around Rs 6 crore behind Sohum Shah's production.
Net India Collections Of Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Are Listed Below:
|Week/Days
|Crazxy
|Superboys of Malegaon
|Week 1
|Rs 5.7 crore
|Rs 3 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 9
|Rs 65 lakh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 10
|Rs 90 lakh
|Rs 15 lakh
|Day 11
|Rs 40 lakh
|Rs 10 lakh
|Day 12
|Rs 35 lakh
|Rs 10 lakh
|Day 13
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 8 lakh
|Day 14
|Rs 25 lakh
|Rs 7 lakh
|Total
|Rs 9.65 crore
|Rs 4.05 crore
Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
